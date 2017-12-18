More Videos

    The 11,136-square-foot Tahoe lodge in Incline Village, Nev. features eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and scenic lake views.

The 11,136-square-foot Tahoe lodge in Incline Village, Nev. features eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and scenic lake views. Vista Estates Visuals
The 11,136-square-foot Tahoe lodge in Incline Village, Nev. features eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and scenic lake views. Vista Estates Visuals

Real Estate News

This ‘Tahoe paradise’ is surrounded by nature and yours for $12 million

By Emily Zentner

ezentner@sacbee.com

December 18, 2017 11:30 AM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 11:50 AM

A secluded, 11,136-square-foot Lake Tahoe lodge has come up for sale in Incline Village, Nev. for $12 million.

The eight bedroom, nine bathroom home, located at 674 Alpine View Drive, sits on 7.75 acres of lakeview property filled with forest scenery, a stream and a circulating waterfall. Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom as well as its own deck or patio.

Sitting high up at the top of a long driveway, this remote hideaway is a uniquely secluded “Tahoe paradise,” according to the home’s listing. In addition to sitting on nearly eight acres, the property is bordered by another eight acres of forestry property, surrounding it with nature and giving potential buyers privacy and peace in this mountain lodge, according to the listing.

The property was featured in the Wall Street Journal’s Mansions section last week along with two other Tahoe homes in a feature on mansions in the High Sierra. The Journal highlighted the homes “long views to Lake Tahoe” as well as the property’s great room, which features a wood-burning fireplace and a cathedral ceiling.

The single-family mansion features a theater, butler’s pantry, a wine grotto and a guest house.

The mansion is listed by Diane Brown of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.

Emily Zentner: 916-321-1074, @emilymzentner

