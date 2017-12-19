This is what $40M will buy you in Tahoe: An ‘ultra modern’ home with glass walls and spectacular views

More Videos

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass 2:41

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

Pause
Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million 3:04

Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise 1:01

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017 3:27

Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Fanatic! Sacramento Republic FC fans rally outside MLS headquarters in New York 0:39

Fanatic! Sacramento Republic FC fans rally outside MLS headquarters in New York

Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like 1:13

Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like

  • Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

    This five-level home boasts walls of glass and steel, a six-story glass staircase, a glass fireplace and glass doors. Sitting on a half-acre, the Crystal Bay, Nev., the 8,700 square-foot house has 4 bedroom suites, five baths, Sierra Nevada mountain views, nearly 100 feet of lake frontage, a steel pier and boat hoist.

This five-level home boasts walls of glass and steel, a six-story glass staircase, a glass fireplace and glass doors. Sitting on a half-acre, the Crystal Bay, Nev., the 8,700 square-foot house has 4 bedroom suites, five baths, Sierra Nevada mountain views, nearly 100 feet of lake frontage, a steel pier and boat hoist. Courtesy Janet O'Donnell Oliver Luxury Real Estate
This five-level home boasts walls of glass and steel, a six-story glass staircase, a glass fireplace and glass doors. Sitting on a half-acre, the Crystal Bay, Nev., the 8,700 square-foot house has 4 bedroom suites, five baths, Sierra Nevada mountain views, nearly 100 feet of lake frontage, a steel pier and boat hoist. Courtesy Janet O'Donnell Oliver Luxury Real Estate

Real Estate News

This is what $40M will buy you in Tahoe: An ‘ultra modern’ home with glass walls and spectacular views

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

December 19, 2017 08:54 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

One of Lake Tahoe’s most expensive and modern properties remains on the market for nearly $40 million, and here is why it is called one of the most amazing waterfront properties around: Tons of glass.

The five-level home boasts walls of glass and steel, a six-story glass staircase, a glass fireplace and glass doors. Sitting on a half-acre, the Crystal Bay, Nev., the 8,700 square-foot house has 4 bedroom suites, five baths, Sierra Nevada mountain views, nearly 100 feet of lake frontage, a steel pier and boat hoist.

If you don’t purchase the property outright, Zillow estimates the monthly mortgage at $146,676 a month.

The home, priced at $39,750,000, was featured last week in the Wall Street Journal. Janet O’Donnell of Oliver Luxury Real Estate is the listing agent. It’s been listed since October 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The home, built in 2008, has a spa, gym and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace separating the dining room from the kitchen.

The home at 580 Gonowabie Road has been dubbed the Lake House and Ski the Future.

In an area that features traditional wood design for most homes, this house is an “exceptional ultra modern” property, according to O’Donnell.

Building the home wasn’t a simple process, according to a Sacramento Business Journal article. It took 10 years from when the property was purchased to issuance of an occupancy certificate in 2010, the business newspaper said., and a team of designers was recruited.

The home’s architect, Mark Dziewulski, is a former Sacramento resident, according to the Business Journal. He designed the Virgin Megastore in Sacramento and ultramodern homes in Carmichael.

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass 2:41

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

Pause
Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million 3:04

Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise 1:01

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017 3:27

Sights and jazzy sounds from Sacramento Music Festival 2017

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

Fanatic! Sacramento Republic FC fans rally outside MLS headquarters in New York 0:39

Fanatic! Sacramento Republic FC fans rally outside MLS headquarters in New York

Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like 1:13

Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like

  • Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million

    The 11,136-square-foot Tahoe lodge in Incline Village, Nev. features eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and scenic lake views.

Tour this secluded Tahoe mansion on sale for $12 million

View More Video