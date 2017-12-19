This is what $40M will buy you in Tahoe: An ‘ultra modern’ home with glass walls and spectacular views

One of Lake Tahoe’s most expensive and modern properties remains on the market for nearly $40 million, and here is why it is called one of the most amazing waterfront properties around: Tons of glass.

The five-level home boasts walls of glass and steel, a six-story glass staircase, a glass fireplace and glass doors. Sitting on a half-acre, the Crystal Bay, Nev., the 8,700 square-foot house has 4 bedroom suites, five baths, Sierra Nevada mountain views, nearly 100 feet of lake frontage, a steel pier and boat hoist.

If you don’t purchase the property outright, Zillow estimates the monthly mortgage at $146,676 a month.

The home, priced at $39,750,000, was featured last week in the Wall Street Journal. Janet O’Donnell of Oliver Luxury Real Estate is the listing agent. It’s been listed since October 2015.

The home, built in 2008, has a spa, gym and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace separating the dining room from the kitchen.

The home at 580 Gonowabie Road has been dubbed the Lake House and Ski the Future.

In an area that features traditional wood design for most homes, this house is an “exceptional ultra modern” property, according to O’Donnell.

Building the home wasn’t a simple process, according to a Sacramento Business Journal article. It took 10 years from when the property was purchased to issuance of an occupancy certificate in 2010, the business newspaper said., and a team of designers was recruited.

The home’s architect, Mark Dziewulski, is a former Sacramento resident, according to the Business Journal. He designed the Virgin Megastore in Sacramento and ultramodern homes in Carmichael.