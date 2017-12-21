Here are the cities where renters can least afford the holidays

More Videos

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass 2:41

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

Pause
Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter 1:15

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war 2:52

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:13

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

  • Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.'

    Six out of the seven least affordable metropolitan areas across the U.S. are in California. They are Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, Riverside and Sacramento.

Six out of the seven least affordable metropolitan areas across the U.S. are in California. They are Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, Riverside and Sacramento. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee
Six out of the seven least affordable metropolitan areas across the U.S. are in California. They are Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, Riverside and Sacramento. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee

Real Estate News

Here are the cities where renters can least afford the holidays

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 21, 2017 10:32 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 11:09 AM

Holiday decorations are up, gifts are being wrapped and joyous celebrations are in order.

But the promise of holiday merriment can cause “pre-holiday panic” due to the expenses – especially among the nation’s renters, according to a RentCafé study.

Renters tend to have about half the incomes of homeowners, U.S. Census data show.

Americans are expected to spend an average of $983 on gifts this year, up from $935.58 in 2016, according to the American Research Group and Investopedia. And then there are the decorations and feasts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Renters in Sacramento and Fresno need to save $340 and $275, respectively, to cover the winter holidays.

By analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Yardi Matric, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Retail Federation, RentCafé found that the average U.S. renter household’s holiday budget for November through December breaks down like so:

Income: $5,865

Rent: $2,716

Food, gas, health care, Social Security: $2,696

Gifts, sweets, decorations and dinner: $1,002

This means those households need $549 in savings to cover the costs, which can be a tall order.

RentCafé took the study a step further, finding out how much the average family would have to save in the 50 biggest cities to cover holiday expenses.

In 24 of the 50 cities, renters ended the season with a positive balance; none were in California and a majority were in Texas.

Renters in Sacramento and Fresno need to save $340 and $275, respectively, to cover the winter holidays.

The average rent for all rentals in Sacramento is $1,223, while the average apartment size is 835 square feet, according to RentCafé. And according to a study by WalletHub, the average Sacramento family’s holiday budget is $541 – below the average nationally.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Meanwhile, California holds six out of 15 spots for cities in which the most savings are needed for the holidays:

  • Manhattan, N.Y.: $4,349
  • Boston, Mass.: $4,014
  • San Francisco: $2,657
  • Oakland: $2,567
  • Los Angeles: $2,245
  • Miami: $1,558
  • San Jose: $1,494
  • Chicago: $$1,424
  • Philadelphia: $1,241
  • Long Beach: $1,226
  • Washington, D.C.: $1,156
  • San Diego: $968
  • Minneapolis: $891
  • Detroit: $890
  • Seattle: $793

View all of the results and find a calculator to show you how you will close out the year here.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass 2:41

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

Pause
Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter 1:15

Adorable bonded pups still waiting for adoption at Bradshaw shelter

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war 2:52

'So how many of you enjoy coming to jail?' Counselor fights on the front lines of California's drug war

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:13

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:10

Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits

  • Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

    This five-level home boasts walls of glass and steel, a six-story glass staircase, a glass fireplace and glass doors. Sitting on a half-acre, the Crystal Bay, Nev., the 8,700 square-foot house has 4 bedroom suites, five baths, Sierra Nevada mountain views, nearly 100 feet of lake frontage, a steel pier and boat hoist.

Tour $40 million Lake Tahoe home boasting walls of glass

View More Video