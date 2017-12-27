More Videos 1:07 Step inside the home Slash sold to Big Sean Pause 6:08 Check out this coastal Northern California home going for $24.5 million 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:14 'They're good tears' 0:28 Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 0:38 Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other 1:11 SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles 0:47 Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes 0:45 The danger and expense of street racing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Check out this coastal Northern California home going for $24.5 million A 17,000-square-foot compound overlooking Ano Nuevo Island and the Pacific Ocean is on the market for $24.5 million. Enjoy this tour. A 17,000-square-foot compound overlooking Ano Nuevo Island and the Pacific Ocean is on the market for $24.5 million. Enjoy this tour. Video courtesy Dana Cappiello Sotheby's International Realty

A 17,000-square-foot compound overlooking Ano Nuevo Island and the Pacific Ocean is on the market for $24.5 million. Enjoy this tour. Video courtesy Dana Cappiello Sotheby's International Realty