Sacramento ranks among top markets where homes sell for more than asking price

More than 41 percent of Sacramento area homes sold for above asking price in 2017, Zillow reported this week.

That made Sacramento the sixth-ranked market nationally in terms of sales above asking price, the real estate tracking firm said.

The median amount paid in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo and El Dorado counties was $9,000, or 2.5 percent, above list price, Zillow said.

Strong demand and limited supply led to competition among buyers and bidding wars in some cases.

San Jose, San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Provo, Utah, topped Sacramento in Zillow’s rankings. In each market, more than half of homes sold for more than sellers had asked.

Nationally, about a quarter of all homes sold for more than the list price in 2017, Zillow said.