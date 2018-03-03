Faulty sprinklers flood homes in Roseville subdivision. Neighbors worry they'll be next

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:11 Who should you have sell your house? Pause 0:30 Developer Nikki Mohanna: Why it was the right time to come back 0:51 South Lake Tahoe residents divided over vacation rentals 1:17 Here's a look at Lake Tahoe property featured in 'Godfather Part II' 0:35 Tour former Dodger Jimmy Rollins' beautiful new Encino mansion 0:29 Rent control fight comes to Sacramento 0:33 Take a look inside late rocker Tom Petty's Lake Sherwood home 5:12 Check out billionaire's $85 million Thousand Oaks estate up for sale 1:09 This is Suzanne Somers Bohemian-vibe retreat. Could it fetch $35 million? 1:36 Heated rent control fight splits renters, landlords Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Durlye and Chris Warren are the third homeowners in their Lennar subdivision to suffer substantial damages because of a faulty fire sprinkler system in the last two years. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

Durlye and Chris Warren are the third homeowners in their Lennar subdivision to suffer substantial damages because of a faulty fire sprinkler system in the last two years. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee