Millennials find it tough to be a first-time home buyer in the Sacramento region

Gubernatorial candidates spoke with The Sacramento Bee's Angela Hart on possible repeal of the 1995 Costa-Hawkins law, which restricted the use of rent control in California. The Housing California conference was March 8, 2018 in Sacramento.
A prime connection to Lake Tahoe and Hollywood history is up for sale for just under $3.75 million. The residence in the Fleur du Lac Estates on Tahoe’s north shore is being offered by Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.
Here's the Thousand Oaks estate of billionaire Thomas Tull, which sits on more than 33 acres, houses seven structures, a one-quarter-acre lake and a working organic garden. Video is courtesy of Interior Pixels.
Finding no takers for her Palm Springs oasis, which has been on and off the market since 2008, Suzanne Somers is trying other means to squeeze interest into the 73-plus-acre property. The actress and her husband, producer Alan Hamel are putting th
Renters and other advocates came to the California Capitol Jan. 11, 2018 to support expansion of local rent control laws. They protested during a committee hearing in the Assembly, but lawmakers killed the bill they supported.