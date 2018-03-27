This is the 175-acre Santa Cruz ranch and former nudist beach on market for $35 million

A 175-acre coastal property that was once a nude beach is up for sale in the Santa Cruz area for $35 million.
Along with its colorful past, the Coastside Ranch offers pristine wilderness, organic farmlands, a secluded beachfront and a 19th century farmhouse, according to the property's listing and a video showing the land's sweeping scenery. The property lies one hour south of Silicon Valley and six miles north of Santa Cruz.
Once known as Red White & Blue Beach, the 5-acre stretch of sand gave sunbathers a chance to get a tan all over their bodies until the beach and campsite shut down in the 2006, according to sfgate.com. The acreage is being offered in a three-parcel sale.
The home spans 2,200 square feet and includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the Los Angeles Times said in its Hot Property column. Redwoods and oak trees border the grounds, which is being used to farm cattle and cultivate strawberries and pumpkins.
Jakki Harlan and Michael Dreyfus of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.
The land sits wedged between Wilder Ranch State Park and the Cotoni-Coast Dairies National Monument, and set to be on the path of the pending regional Coastal Rail Trail corridor. Land Trust of Santa Cruz County Executive Director Stephen Slade told the San Jose Mercury News that he sees this as a significant opportunity to buy what may be one of the last privately-held beaches in the county.
“If you wanted a slice of everything in Santa Cruz, that 170 acres has it. It’s got a beach, it’s got a coastal bluff, it’s got farmland, it’s got Majors Creek, which is a water supply creek for the city of Santa Cruz,” Slade told The Mercury News. “It’s actually got redwoods, including some old growth up in the steep canyons. It’s got views of the bay. It’s a really remarkable property.”
