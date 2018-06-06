This 8-story downtown apartment complex is aimed at the 'zero commute' crowd

Work on an eight-story downtown apartment complex aimed at millennials could begin in the next few weeks.
The project at 1220 H Street is three blocks from City Hall and five blocks from the Capitol. It is the latest of a handful of new apartments on the rise or in the works in downtown and midtown Sacramento.
Orloff Property Management of Sacramento, the site owner, plans to build 97 market-rate apartments with ground-floor retail on H Street, a half-block from 12th Street.
A spokesman for the project said the building will include one and two-bedroom apartments. The 97 units will have 48 garage parking spaces.
Central city median or market-rate rents are $1,723 for an 874-square-foot apartment, according to research from Colliers International.
That is up from roughly $1,487 a month in late 2016, a signal that demand remains high for apartments in central Sacramento, due in part to the increasing attractiveness of the central city for young workers and empty nesters, but also due to a chronic lack of available housing.
The H Street project will require demolition of a two-story commercial and office building currently used by the state.
