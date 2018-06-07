New luxury homes under Heavenly Mountain Resort's gondola just went on the market

Homes are now for sale in a luxury home development under Heavenly Mountain Resort’s gondola in South Lake Tahoe, according to a spokesman for the developer.
The cost of the houses in the 20-home project start at $1.7 million. Construction began last summer. Several of the homes are ready for occupancy in July 2018.
The residences are 2,870 square feet or 3,616 square feet, with four to six bedrooms and 3.5 to 4.5 bathrooms. They are loaded with amenities including a partnership with Heavenly for lift tickets, according to a representative of the Gondola Vista luxury home project.
The builders are Clint Schue and Brett Yochheim, co-owners of A Level Above home design. Yochheim built Serrano homes in El Dorado Hills which was highlighted in Sunset Magazine in 2001, according to a news release from Gondola Vista.
The new homes include handmade cabinets, crown molding and closets with shoe racks providing ample room for year-round outdoor gear/clothing. The houses have heated bathroom tiles, electric car charging stations,smart technology apps for appliances, air-conditioning and sound systems, extra-thick double-paned windows, soundproofing and tankless water heaters.
Construction materials consist of reclaimed barnwood for floors and tones that blend and complement the natural environment, according to Gondola Vista literature. Each unit includes a chairlift porch swing from Heavenly’s retired two-seater Galaxy Chair.
The interior and exterior fireplaces, steam showers and air-conditioning allow for comfortable temperatures throughout Tahoe’s seasons, according to the developers.
The gated community can be accessed via a driveway that comes off of Lake Parkway directly behind Heavenly Village, according to the Tahoe Daily Tribune. A 130-foot sidewalk will be constructed from the driveway to the intersection of Lake Parkway and Heavenly Village Way.
The Tribune reported that Gondola Estates has gone up just months after the completion of Zalanta’s 30 condominiiums across the street from the Heavenly gondola.
Jesse Schue, co-owner of RE/MAX Realty Today, represents the sales team for Gondola Vista.
