Dean Witter created this 27,000-acre Northern California ranch. It's for sale for $31 million

A 26,600-acre Northern California ranch created by the late stock market magnate Dean Witter is for sale at $31 million.
Located about three and a half hours northwest of Sacramento in Covelo, the ranch land stretches across Trinity and Mendocino counties. It spans 42 square miles (San Francisco lies on 47 square miles).
Lone Pine Ranch, as it's known, was created in 1942 when Witter and his wife, Helen, bought and combined three previously separate properties, according to the Los Angeles Times. The acreage became a working ranch for cattle and timber operations as well as a personal retreat for the Witters and family members, the Times reported.
The ranch can handle at least 800 cows and 30 percent of it is managed timber resource, according to the listing agency, Hall & Hall. There are over 16. 5 miles of frontage along the Eel River, where wildlife is plentiful including salmon, elk, blacktail deer, pigs, bear and quail.
The main home, built in the mid-1940s, on the property overlooks Eel River Canyon. That house is 5,300 square feet with 10 bedrooms and five bathrooms. Other structures include four houses, two bunkhouses, barns and sheds.
“You walk into the house and there’s a sense of being whisked away back in time,” Brooks Witter, Mr. Witter’s great-grandson, told the Wall Street Journal.
Bill McDavid of Hall & Hall, Kevin Sullivan of Kevin Sullivan Realty and Jim Redd of Four Star Realty are the listing agents.
Witter died in 1969 at the age of 81.
