Sacramento is finalist for electric truck factory owner says will ‘create thousands of jobs”

Sacramento is a finalist for a major factory proposed by a Utah-based startup that is building electric trucks.
The Greater Sacramento Economic Council announced Tuesday that Sacramento is a “top finalist for a major investment” by Nikola Motor Co. of Salt Lake City. Nikola’s founder and chief executive, Trevor Milton, recently met with Sacramento County Executive and the Greater Sacramento organization’s chief executive, Barry Broome.
The two-year-old company recently unveiled a prototype truck, the Nikola One, which it touts as a breakthrough in electric vehicles.
The company issued a statement from Milton saying Nikola “will build a world-class advanced manufacturing facility which will create thousands of jobs. Nikola is currently in discussions with several states to decide who to partner with....The location of the Nikola Motor manufacturing facility will be determined in 2017.”
Nikola didn’t identify the communities competing with Sacramento.
Sacramento was in the running for a Silicon Valley startup’s electric-car assembly plant but lost out to a site in Arizona recently. Officials with the Greater Sacramento group called the Nikola project a major opportunity.
“The state of California needs to take a serious look at our economic development programs to compete for opportunities like this one,” Broome said in a prepared statement.
He added that Nikola’s chief executive “gave us 15 minutes for our presentation. Our communities have to pre-plan and laready be prepared to act on these opportunities. There’s tremendous competition for jobs and we have no room to negotiate.”
He said Sacramento is in the running because of its workforce and the transportation research being conducted at UC Davis.
