Video technology startup Fantag launches in downtown Sacramento

Fantag, a technology startup that focuses on video, officially launched Wednesday in Sacramento.
The company plans dual headquarters in Palo Alto and Sacramento. The firm, which employees 10, tests software that would allow people to select and save moments from a live video feed, such as a basketball game. It plans to launch an smartphone app this year.
“We are a platform that allows fans to relive an event,” said Brian Dombrowski, a co-founder of Fantag and former videographer for the San Jose Sharks.
Dombrowski’s firm will be based in the I/O Labs startup office space on 7th street that will open in the coming months. On Wednesday, 50 people from the region’s business community joined Dombrowski for the launch at I/O Labs.
“What a great day for Sacramento and the region,” said Barry Broome, CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council.
The event, organized by the council, was similar to the one in September that inaugurated five-year-old startup SupportPay. SupportPay moved its headquarters from Santa Clara to Sacramento. However, Fantag is still in its infancy, while SupportPay commanded revenue of about $2 million last year.
Broome and Mayor Darrell Steinberg have lobbied heavily to poach tech firms from the Bay Area. The mayor was not present at Wednesday’s event because he is attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.
Councilman Steven Hansen compared the challenge of reeling in technology startups to finding a partner on Tinder, the dating app known for one-night stands where users swipe through photos to find a match.
“It is not luck. It’s hard work,” said Hansen, whose district includes downtown. “You also have to be willing to be told ‘no’ a lot.”
