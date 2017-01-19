Gold River firm makes elite government technology listing

Gold River-based fraud-detection specialist Pondera Solutions was named to Government Technology magazine’s GovTech 100, a listing of the nation’s top companies making an impact in the government technology market.
The magazine is published by Folsom-based e.Republic.
Pondera, founded in 2011, made the list for the second straight year. More than a third of the companies on this year’s list are headquartered in California.
“Pondera Solutions was recognized for continuing to demonstrate a better approach to fraud detection using advanced analytics and machine learning technologies, solving a vital problem for government agencies across the country. We look forward to continue to follow Pondera Solution’s impact on government agencies throughout 2017,” Dustin Haisler, e.Republic’s chief innovation officer, said in a statement.
Pondera's Google-powered system is capable of analyzing and cross-referencing massive amounts of data from multiple platforms and records-keeping entities, including records kept by states and counties. It can rapidly laser in on fraud, waste and abuse in government programs, enabling agencies to initiate investigations and ultimately, prosecutions.
