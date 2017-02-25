State candidate sent campaign email from schools account

State superintendent candidate Lowell Holtz sent an email detailing his support among Republicans and soliciting campaign advice using his Whitnall Public School account during a school day, an apparent violation of Wisconsin law.
It is against the law to use government resources for campaign work, including seeking donations or volunteers. The email sent by Holtz was provided to The Associated Press on Friday by the liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now, which obtained the message through an open records request.
The race is officially nonpartisan but Holtz is running as a conservative alternative to Evers, who is backed by Democrats, teachers unions and public school advocates. Holtz has the backing of two dozen current and former Republican lawmakers and a host of conservative groups.
One Wisconsin Now does not endorse candidates but it has been working to discredit Holtz.
Since Evers and Holtz advanced to the general election in Tuesday's primary, One Wisconsin Now has released a pair of emails Holtz sent while the Whitnall superintendent using his school email address discussing the campaign.
"This email shows Lowell Holtz was once again using public resources scheming to solicit support for his campaign," said One Wisconsin Now research director Jenni Dye.
Holtz, who retired last year as Whitnall superintendent, issued a statement that did not answer questions about the propriety of the email in question.
"I have a proven track record of improving school and district performance, and look forward to taking that track record across the state," Holtz said.
The election to be the state's top education official in charge of the Department of Public Instruction is April 4.
Evers' campaign manager Amanda Brink said the email shows Holtz can't be trusted.
"I'm almost afraid to ask: what will we find out next?" Brink said.
Kevin Kennedy, former longtime director of agencies that oversaw campaign finance and ethics laws, said sending the email shows a lack of judgment, but it likely doesn't rise to the level of warranting prosecution unless there is a pattern of abuse.
Another email from Holtz was sent from his Whitnall school account on Jan. 12, 2016, and covers a variety of issues and includes a reference to his being recruited to join the race by an education reform group. The latest email, dated May 25, 2016, was from Holtz to his wife Sue, who is director of technology integration and support at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary.
Using the subject line of "What do you think? I have her e-mail address" Holtz sent the draft of a message he addressed to someone named Diane. Holtz does not identify her by last name and he did not respond to an email asking if the person he was referring to was billionaire Republican donor Diane Hendricks, of Beloit. Her spokeswoman also did not respond to an email asking whether she received such a message from Holtz.
In the email, Holtz describes being supported by former Republican state Rep. Don Pridemore, conservative Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Republican state Rep. Jim Ott. Holtz's wife wrote back and suggested not mentioning Vos: "Fitzgerald seems to be more well liked in the republican camp," she said, referring to GOP Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.
Holtz also wrote that Pridemore put him in touch with Matt Batzel, who trains conservative activists through the national group American Majority.
"Matt has met with our committee several times and has personally developed and provided us with a campaign plan that we will officially kick off in Late June," Holtz said in the email.
In the newly released email, Holtz wrote that Batzel suggested that he contact Diane to "share some of your expertise and advice with our committee." Holtz said he wanted to discuss issues he said aligned with Gov. Scott Walker's positions on the expansion of private school vouchers, the Common Core academic standards and statewide testing.
Holtz opposes Common Core and supports growing the voucher program. Evers supports Common Core and opposes growing school choice programs.
Comments