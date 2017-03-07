Gold River’s Redtail Technology moving to larger local headquarters

Gold River-based technology firm Redtail Technology will move to a larger headquarters in Sacramento this year.
Started in 2003, Redtail bills itself as a provider of client relationship management solutions for financial services firms.
Company officials said the move to the 30,000-square-foot facility at 3131 Fite Circle in Sacramento – just northeast of the Bradshaw Road exit off Highway 50 – will enable it to accommodate its growing employee base.
The new site is designed to fit more than 120 employees. The company’s current site is 11285 Pyrites Way.
Redtail has nearly 100 employees in Sacramento, Arizona and Atlanta.
Redtail said Tuesday it acquired the new facility earlier this year. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
The site will be repurposed for Redtail’s operations, and the company expects to move employees there by the end of 2017.
Redtail noted that materials derived from the headquarters repurposing will go to Habitat for Humanity.
The company also announced that it moved its Arizona office from Scottsdale to a larger location in Chandler. The 7,500-square-foot office also will be used as a training facility for all Redtail employees.
Redtail said it expects its Arizona operations to double in size over the next five years.
“We are committed to recruiting and retaining top industry talent, and our new headquarters in Sacramento and the expansion in Arizona will enable us to continue providing our personnel with the workplace of the future,” CEO Brian McLaughlin said in a statement.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
