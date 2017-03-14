Official says Pakistan promises nuclear arms responsibility

1:14 Snow blanket crushing your home? Long-handled rake, hard work can clear it Pause

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

0:45 Where do you sleep at night? Sacramento mom, 4 kids, sometimes sleep in car

3:04 Parents of Hunter Todd question police account of their son's fatal shooting

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:08 De Vere's helped many "brave the shave" for St. Baldrick's fundraiser

1:09 Joerger says young players "getting experience" with added playing time

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed