Governor marks renovation project at School of Mines

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard joined a group of state and local officials to mark the official opening of the renovated chemical and biological engineering and chemistry building on the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology campus.
The $6.6 million project includes new laboratory spaces, modernized classrooms for teaching and research, improved office space for faculty and staff, new elevators, and upgraded student lounge areas with new windows and a third-floor deck overlooking the Quad.
The Rapid City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2ov1LY4) that chemistry is a required course at the school, which means that at some point every student will have a class in the building.
Daugaard says the building will help students become entrepreneurs and create a better economic future for South Dakota.
Comments