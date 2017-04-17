‘Ready for Wildfire’ app alerts residents to fires in their area

Californians living in fire-prone areas can download a new application that provides a fire-safety checklist and allows them to receive wildfire alerts from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The Ready for Wildfire app provides a checklist that allows homeowners to track their progress toward creating defensible space around their homes, employing fire-resistant construction, assembling an emergency supply kit, and creating a family communication and evacuation plan, according to a CalFire news release.
The app also provides wildfire alerts. Users can sign up for customized alerts that send a text message or push notification to their electronic device when CalFire is responding to or assisting with a wildfire in their area. Users can set up alerts for single or multiple counties, or statewide. For people traveling or recreating in forested areas, the app also allows users to enable an alert system to notify them if a wildfire is reported within 30 miles of their device.
Visit the App Store or the Google Play Store, search for CalFire and install the app.
Users who download or update the app by May 21 can enter the Ready for Wildfire Sweepstakes for a chance to win up to $10,000.
“The grand prize winner will be able to purchase home-hardening materials to prepare their home against wildfire and flying embers that can travel up to a mile ahead of a wildfire,” the news release states.
The sweepstakes promotion is sponsored and funded by iHeartMedia in partnership with the Ready for Wildfire campaign. CalFire said no state funds were used for prizes.
