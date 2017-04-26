Clean tech industry ‘on a roll’ in the Sacramento region

CleanStart Inc., the Sacramento-based nonprofit that works to foster the growth of clean tech companies throughout the region, said Wednesday that 94 area firms generated $3.2 billion in revenue in 2016.
That was up 26 percent from $2.54 billion in 2014. Statistics were not compiled for 2015.
In its “CleanStart 2017 Progress Report,” the nonprofit said the 94 regional firms provided jobs for 5,350 in the Sacramento region in 2016, up 29 percent from 4,150 in 2014.
CleanStart said it compiles data from a region taking in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Solano, San Joaquin, Nevada, Yuba, Butte and Sutter counties.
Local leaders in the clean tech industry include Sacramento’s Pacific Ethanol Inc., Siemens Mobility in Sacramento and Villara Building Systems in McClellan, CleanStart said.
Revenue and jobs are up despite a slight decrease in the number of companies. There were 99 clean tech companies in the region in 2013, according to the now-defunct Sacramento Regional Technology Alliance.
CleanStart, founded in 2004, ultimately emerged as its own entity after SARTA announced in September 2015 that it was folding operations amid numerous changes in the region’s economic-development landscape.
Regarding the latest numbers, CleanStart Chairman Gary Simon said in a statement: “We began CleanStart as a way to boost the sector to $5 billion in revenue and 10,000 jobs, where it would attract attention and be a significant economic sector in the region. We are now more than halfway to our goal and really on a roll.
“We are recognized as a hot area and clearly getting investor interest in our companies.”
For more information, see cleanstart.org.
