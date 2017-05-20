Michigan considers ban on hand-held phone use while driving

FILE - In this June 26, 2008 file photo, a Caltrans road sign warns drivers about the new cell phone law as they drive on westbound Highway 50 in Sacramento, Calif. Alarmed by the number of motorists staring at their screens instead of the road, lawmakers are proposing to make Michigan the 15th state to ban driving while holding a hand-held phone. Police and safety advocates say the current prohibition against texting and driving is outdated, vague and difficult to enforce. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo