June 01, 2017 1:58 AM

Pima county texting and driving ban takes effect

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

Pima County's ban on texting while driving takes effect on Thursday.

The ordinance bans the use of handheld electronic devices while driving a car on a street or highway, unless the device is on hands-free mode.

Pima County officials passed the ban in May. The city of Tucson already has a similar ban on texting while driving.

Officials say county sheriff's deputies will give drivers in violation of the ban a written warning instead of a citation during a 60-day grace period. They'll also hand out an educational pamphlet on matter.

