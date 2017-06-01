Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting with heads of international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting with heads of international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 1, 2017. Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool AP Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting with heads of international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 1, 2017. Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool AP Photo

Technology

June 01, 2017 3:29 AM

Putin: Russian state has never been involved in hacking

The Associated Press
ST.PETERSBURG, Russia

President Vladimir Putin says the Russian state has never been involved in hacking.

Speaking at a meeting with senior editors of leading international news agencies Thursday, Putin said that some individual "patriotic" hackers could mount some attacks amid the current cold spell in Russia's relations with the West.

But he categorically insisted that "we don't engage in that at the state level."

Putin also said that "no hackers can influence election campaigns in any country of Europe, Asia or America."

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping President Donald Trump's election victory.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera 1:23

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera
These two UC Davis grads hope to make gene editing quicker, easier 1:24

These two UC Davis grads hope to make gene editing quicker, easier
Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California 0:40

Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California

View More Video

Technology Videos