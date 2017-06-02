Technology

June 02, 2017 6:41 AM

North Dakota coal industry not backing off carbon capture

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

Officials in North Dakota's coal industry say they won't back off from carbon capture initiatives despite President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord.

But Lignite Energy Council President Jason Bohrer tells The Bismarck Tribune that the move does raise questions about whether industry will be able to get the federal funding it plans to seek for that research.

The two Republican members of North Dakota's congressional delegation, Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer, say the Paris climate accord wasn't fair for America.

Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says no agreement is perfect, and that "the United States can't remain an energy leader if we aren't even at the negotiating table." She calls Trump's decision "reckless."

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera 1:23

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera
These two UC Davis grads hope to make gene editing quicker, easier 1:24

These two UC Davis grads hope to make gene editing quicker, easier
Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California 0:40

Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California

View More Video

Technology Videos