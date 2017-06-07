Ducey: State agencies must combat wrong-way freeway wrecks

FILE - This April 14, 2017, file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety DPS) shows the mangled remains of cars involved in a fatal accident on the Northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix, Ariz. Northbound Interstate 17 is closed following the wrong-way crash. The DPS said there have been 737 incidents involving wrong-way drivers reported so far in 2017, resulting in 37 related DUI arrests. Gov. Doug Ducey reacted Wednesday, June 7, to the latest fatal wrong-way crash on a Phoenix-area freeway by ordering state agencies to take steps to combat the deadly problem.