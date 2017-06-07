Technology

June 07, 2017 9:09 AM

The Latest: Governor: Arizona must curb wrong-way driving

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The Latest on a fatal wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey is reacting to the latest fatal wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway by ordering state agencies to take steps that include expediting the deployment of new technology aimed at curbing the problem.

Ducey says the Tuesday evening wreck that killed two drivers and injured a third was a tragedy that warrants immediate state action on every available front.

Ducey says he wants all Arizonans to take the problem seriously and state and local law enforcement agencies to increase enforcement and public awareness.

Department of Transportation officials said recently that they planned this fall to deploy a pilot project for a wrong-way detection system using thermal camera technology to alert wrong-way drivers, other drivers and law enforcement.

Ducey says he wants that timetable advanced and scope of deployment broadened.

___

6:05 a.m.

Two drivers were killed and a third injured in a three-vehicle wrong-way wreck that closed part of a Phoenix freeway overnight.

The state Department of Public Safety says the wrong-way driver and another driver were killed Tuesday evening in a collision on the ramp from southbound State Route 51 to eastbound Interstate 10. The third driver then was injured in a subsequent collision.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the southbound SB 51 reopened Wednesday morning.

Identities weren't released.

The incident is under investigation.

It comes just days after another wrong-way crash in which a Phoenix man driving the wrong way on a different freeway ramp was killed early Thursday morning when his car collided with a truck and then fell onto a ramp below.

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera 1:23

