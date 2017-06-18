Technology

June 18, 2017 7:22 PM

Bombing in Bahrain town home to cleric kills police officer

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A bombing in a Bahrain town home to a prominent Shiite cleric has killed one police officer and wounded two.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced the death in Diraz early Monday, blaming "terrorists" for the attack in a post on Twitter.

The February 14 Youth Coalition, which has claimed attacks in the past, posted a video online it said showed its masked members throwing gasoline bombs at police gathered near the home of Shiite cleric Isa Qassim. The group is named after the date of the start of Bahrain's 2011 Arab Spring protests.

Bahrain is in the midst of a yearlong crackdown on all dissent in the Sunni-ruled island kingdom. The Shiite-majority island is home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera 1:23

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera
These two UC Davis grads hope to make gene editing quicker, easier 1:24

These two UC Davis grads hope to make gene editing quicker, easier
Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California 0:40

Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California

View More Video