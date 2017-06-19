Technology

June 19, 2017 10:06 AM

Wisconsin city may use buses to catch distracted drivers

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Officials in Wisconsin's state capital are considering a plan that would allow law enforcement to ride buses to look for people who are texting while driving.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2sKdFSH ) reports that the proposed contract would allow plain-clothed Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies to ride on Metro Transit buses in Madison during off-peak hours to search for distracted drivers from a higher vantage point.

Sheriff's Office Sgt. R.J. Lurquin says deputies would inform nearby law enforcement of any violations they see.

But some residents have raised concerns about city-owned buses being used for law enforcement surveillance.

Madison's Transit and Parking Commission member Margaret Bergamini says the campaign could hurt the Metro Transit brand.

Lurquin says state law prohibits texting will driving and violators can be fined almost $190.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera 1:23

Watch video captured from a Sacramento police body camera
These two UC Davis grads hope to make gene editing quicker, easier 1:24

These two UC Davis grads hope to make gene editing quicker, easier
Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California 0:40

Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California

View More Video