Davis biotech firm Marrone Bio makes first product shipments to Africa

Davis biotech firm Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. said Monday that it has shipped its first product to the African continent.
MBI said it has shipped its biofungicide, Reysana, to Morocco for use by growers of tomatoes, grapes and cucurbits, a diverse plant of the gourd family.
The Northern California company said Reysana contains the same ingredients as its Regalia biofungicide, which is sold in nearly a dozen countries worldwide. Regalia is used to control a wide variety of bacterial and fungal diseases.
One of Marrone’s stated goals is increased marketing and distribution of its products abroad.
In May this year, MBI announced an agreement to market and distribute two of its bioinsecticides in Mexico, a key market for agricultural products consumed by Americans.
Mexico is a major producer and exporter of fruits and vegetables, with exports to the United States alone totaling $19.3 billion from 2013 to 2015, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service.
“Our first shipments into the African continent marks a significant milestone for our company,”said Pam Marrone, MBI’s CEO and founder. “Biologically-based integrated pest management is becoming a necessity for agricultural exporters in Morocco and other regions around the world.”
Morocco currently has a free trade agreement with the United States. MBI said agriculture represents about 15 percent of the North African nation’s gross domestic product, with annual exports valued at $2.4 billion. MBI said 27 percent of Morocco’s ag exports are to the United States.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
