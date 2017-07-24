Forbes Magazine thinks tech companies should check out this city. (Hint: It’s Sacramento)

Could Silicon Valley soon expand to include Sacramento?

Forbes, the prominent business publication, ran an editorial over the weekend that depicted the capital city as a natural – even enticing – destination for tech businesses and workers leaving the crowded Bay Area hub.

The concept is not altogether new. Many residents fleeing high Bay Area housing costs already are settling in the capital. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has vowed to make Sacramento a center for jobs, and part of that strategy is attracting Bay Area tech companies that want to cut costs but stay in California.

This past fall, the Greater Sacramento Economic Council and Bay Area Council announced a campaign to create an economic “mega-region” for businesses in Northern California.

The Forbes story, written by contributor Giovanni Rodriguez, mentions these factors – and posits that a merging of Sacramento and Silicon Valley could create “the opportunity to improve the economy for all of its people.”

It also suggests that a successful mega-region “might someday help other parts of the country to re-imagine themselves as well to better serve their people, rich and poor.”

Forbes’ article, titled “‘Go North, Young Startup’: Silicon Valley Might Be Converging With Sacramento,” follows a recent report from professional services firm JLL, which said the capital city’s concentration of computer programmers and cost of living could make it a hotspot for tech companies.