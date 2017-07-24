A recent Forbes Magazine editorial depicts Sacramento as a natural destination for tech businesses and workers leaving the crowded Bay Area.
A recent Forbes Magazine editorial depicts Sacramento as a natural destination for tech businesses and workers leaving the crowded Bay Area. Randall Benton rbenton@sacbee.com
A recent Forbes Magazine editorial depicts Sacramento as a natural destination for tech businesses and workers leaving the crowded Bay Area. Randall Benton rbenton@sacbee.com

Technology

July 24, 2017 2:44 PM

Forbes Magazine thinks tech companies should check out this city. (Hint: It’s Sacramento)

By Matt Kawahara

mkawahara@sacbee.com

Could Silicon Valley soon expand to include Sacramento?

Forbes, the prominent business publication, ran an editorial over the weekend that depicted the capital city as a natural – even enticing – destination for tech businesses and workers leaving the crowded Bay Area hub.

The concept is not altogether new. Many residents fleeing high Bay Area housing costs already are settling in the capital. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has vowed to make Sacramento a center for jobs, and part of that strategy is attracting Bay Area tech companies that want to cut costs but stay in California.

This past fall, the Greater Sacramento Economic Council and Bay Area Council announced a campaign to create an economic “mega-region” for businesses in Northern California.

The Forbes story, written by contributor Giovanni Rodriguez, mentions these factors – and posits that a merging of Sacramento and Silicon Valley could create “the opportunity to improve the economy for all of its people.”

It also suggests that a successful mega-region “might someday help other parts of the country to re-imagine themselves as well to better serve their people, rich and poor.”

Forbes’ article, titled “‘Go North, Young Startup’: Silicon Valley Might Be Converging With Sacramento,” follows a recent report from professional services firm JLL, which said the capital city’s concentration of computer programmers and cost of living could make it a hotspot for tech companies.

 
Sign up
Get the Daily Afternoon Bulletin with a quick summary of the day's biggest news at 4 p.m. Sign up here.

Matt Kawahara: 916-321-1015, @matthewkawahara

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Housing advocate: 'I think tech is the sleeping giant of California politics'

Housing advocate: 'I think tech is the sleeping giant of California politics' 1:31

Housing advocate: 'I think tech is the sleeping giant of California politics'
Glove developed by UC San Diego engineers translates American Sign Language alphabet 0:35

Glove developed by UC San Diego engineers translates American Sign Language alphabet
What kids can learn at coding camp 0:49

What kids can learn at coding camp

View More Video