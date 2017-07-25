Sprint opening retail stores across region, aims to hire more than 300

Sprint Corp. said Tuesday that it plans to open more than 40 new stores across Northern California and into Nevada, and it is looking to fill more than 300 jobs.
The telecommunications company confirmed that one new store will be at 1012 Florin Road in Sacramento, “with more on the way.”
Sprint said increasing demand for data and more than $860 million in network improvements across the region have prompted its plans for growth.
The company said it will add 43 new retail sites stretching across the Bay Area, Silicon Valley, the Central Valley and Reno. It hopes to have all those sites open by the end of 2017.
Sprint said 13 of the new stores already have opened, including stores in Napa, Fresno and Antioch.
Currently, Sprint said it has nearly 900 employees and and more than 170 branded retail locations throughout the region.
“We are making an aggressive push to expand on the local level…,” said Suehyun Johan Chung, Sprint’s regional president for Northern California.
The company also cited various efforts aimed at students, including providing free devices and service to high school students in the Bay Area and Silicon Valley.
Prospective Sprint employees can get more information on available positions at sprint.com/jobs.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
