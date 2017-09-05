The Latest: Trump declares emergencies in Florida, PR

More Videos 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm Pause 1:10 Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility 2:07 Watch Sacramento bishop speak out against Trump's DACA cancellation 1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 2:50 Oroville Dam: Watch crews fill the void between spillway chutes (Aug. 24, 2017) 1:38 Why waiving Taumoepenu might be too risky, plus other 49ers with more to prove 2:18 Sheriff's Department salutes residents who honored slain deputy 1:45 Sheriff Scott Jones describes fatal shooting of Deputy Robert Pench 2:39 Oroville Dam: See steel beams being installed on spillway walls (Aug. 22, 2017) 0:13 Vegetation fire burns in southeast Sacramento County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Meta Viers McClatchy

Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Meta Viers McClatchy