Lawyer: Kushner used personal email for some WH messages

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Kushner, occasionally used his personal email account to communicate with colleagues in the White House, his lawyer said Sunday, Sept. 24. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo