German prosecutors say no evidence of US, UK eavesdropping

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 2:27 AM

BERLIN

Federal prosecutors say they have concluded a nearly four-year evaluation of possible eavesdropping of German telecommunications by U.S. and British secret services and concluded there is not enough evidence to open a formal investigation.

Prosecutors' spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said Thursday that, among other things, her office had considered material collected by a parliamentary panel, German intelligence reports and documents leaked from former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

She says "the documents did not provide any information on concrete interception measures that were carried out, and with this background there is no room for an investigation by prosecutors."

The examination was ordered after Snowden in 2013 revealed details of secret U.S. eavesdropping programs.

