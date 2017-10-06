Paid by card at Folsom’s Whole Foods? Your information might have been hacked

Hackers gained access to credit and debit cards used at the Whole Foods Market store in Folsom, the company announced Thursday.

Customers who paid by card at the Folsom store’s sushi venue and taproom may have had their personal information stolen, according to the company’s website. Card readers in the main checkout aisles use a different point-of-sale system and were not affected by the hack.

Whole Foods announced the hack last week but did not initially release the number of stores affected. Card information was compromised in 29 California locations, including eight in the Bay Area.

The health food supermarket chain recommended customers pay close attention to their card statements and report any unauthorized transactions to their bank. No timetable of when card information was stolen had been released as of Friday.

Transactions at Amazon.com, which bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in June, remained secure, according to Whole Foods’ website.

Here is a complete list of affected stores.