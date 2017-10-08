Abe says Japan fully behind US on pressuring North Korea

Party of Hope leader Yuriko Koike, right, speaks as Ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens during the party leaders' debate for the Oct. 22 lower house election in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Just days before Japan’s national election campaign kicks off on Oct. 10, 2017, all eyes are on Koike, Tokyo’s populist governor, a political go-getter and a gambler. Will she jump into the race and try to unseat Prime Minister Abe? Koji Sasahara AP Photo