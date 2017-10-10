S. Korean lawmaker says North Korea hacked war plans

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division's the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team move during a joint military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea at the Rodriquez Multi-Purpose Range Complex in Pocheon, South Korea. A South Korean lawmaker said Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, that North Korean hackers may have stolen highly classified military documents that include U.S.-South Korean wartime "decapitation strike" plans against the North, according to South Korean media reports. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo