Technology

Cybersecurity experts share how to protect against attacks

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 6:29 AM

NEWPORT, R.I.

Cybersecurity experts are gathering in Rhode Island to tell people how to guard against cyberattacks.

Democratic state Sen. Louis DiPalma and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin are hosting the first annual "Cyber Hygiene Event" at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of the Newport, Rhode Island, campus for the Community College of Rhode Island.

They say it's a way to make the public more aware of various cyber exploitations and practical steps to protect one's family, identity and data.

DiPalma and Langevin have been leading advocates for cyber defense on the state and federal level.

They say there's an increasing need to practice safe habits online, given the increasing number of cyber breaches.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • How bots are taking over our lives

    Bots make up more than half of all internet traffic and are seamlessly integrated into our everyday lives, here's how they work.

How bots are taking over our lives

How bots are taking over our lives 1:41

How bots are taking over our lives
Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow 2:31

Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow
Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility 1:10

Watch robots move packages at Amazon's Sacramento facility

View More Video