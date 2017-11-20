It’s Thanksgiving and you’ve run out of butter? There’s an app for that

0:49 See the Sunday fun at Sacramento's Downtown Ice Rink Pause

3:59 How to survive an active shooter

1:36 Willie Cauley-Stein likes Kings’ effort, makes first career 3-pointer in loss at Portland

1:41 'They went after me instead of him'

0:28 'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

2:57 Homeless in Sacramento

2:11 'We need to grow more entrepreneurs': Carlsens give $6 million for innovation center

1:01 Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

0:28 Watch Placer County sheriff show off their 'turkey call'