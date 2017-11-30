This Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, photo shows a Verizon wireless sign in Miami.
This Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, photo shows a Verizon wireless sign in Miami. Alan Diaz AP
This Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, photo shows a Verizon wireless sign in Miami. Alan Diaz AP

Technology

Verizon 5G internet service coming to Sacramento by 2018

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 30, 2017 08:49 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Verizon plans to make Sacramento the first city in the U.S. to have 5G wireless network support, the company announced Wednesday.

The residential broadband network will be deployed in the second half of 2018, according to a Verizon news release, with setups in two to four more cities expected to follow shortly thereafter. Sacramento was the first of 11 cities Verizon picked to sample its fifth-generation internet access speed in summer 2017, and city leaders made it clear they wanted more.

The Sacramento City Council signed off on a deal in June allowing Verizon to secure small cell towers on 101 utility poles, expand their fiber-optic capacity and move quickly through the municipal permitting process. In exchange, the company committed to establishing 5G infrastructure throughout the city and installing free wifi at 27 parks, among other amenities.

Mayor Darryl Steinberg previously told the Bee he hoped being one of the first cities with 5G would help Sacramento draw more tech start-ups from the Bay Area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

5G service connects radio signals from small cell towers instead of relying on copper or fiber-optic cables, and is expected to be mainstream by 2020. Verizon’s trial runs showed speeds of up to 40 times faster than 4G – quick enough to download a full-length film in 15 seconds.

More Videos

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Pause
Garrett Temple starts a new mentoring program at Sacramento High School 1:12

Garrett Temple starts a new mentoring program at Sacramento High School

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

Garoppolo prepares for his big debut 8:02

Garoppolo prepares for his big debut

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis 3:16

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few 0:51

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

13 tips for mental health wellness 1:19

13 tips for mental health wellness

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

The New York Times

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Pause
Garrett Temple starts a new mentoring program at Sacramento High School 1:12

Garrett Temple starts a new mentoring program at Sacramento High School

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

Garoppolo prepares for his big debut 8:02

Garoppolo prepares for his big debut

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis 3:16

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few 0:51

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

13 tips for mental health wellness 1:19

13 tips for mental health wellness

  • How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

    Peichen Chang of Engineered Medical Technologies demonstrates a device called a tCheck which measures the level of cannabinoids, such as THC.

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

View More Video