AP FILE - In this May 21, 2013 file photo, a view of an iPhone in Washington showing the Facebook app among others. A blog post Friday by Facebook suggested that passive scrolling through social media can be bad for one’s mental health.
AP FILE - In this May 21, 2013 file photo, a view of an iPhone in Washington showing the Facebook app among others. A blog post Friday by Facebook suggested that passive scrolling through social media can be bad for one’s mental health. Evan Vucci AP
AP FILE - In this May 21, 2013 file photo, a view of an iPhone in Washington showing the Facebook app among others. A blog post Friday by Facebook suggested that passive scrolling through social media can be bad for one’s mental health. Evan Vucci AP

Technology

Passive scrolling on social media can make you sad or even depressed, Facebook says

The Associated Press

December 15, 2017 07:29 PM

MENLO PARK, Calif.

It’s not quite like tobacco companies warning about the dangers of smoking, but Facebook is acknowledging something many already know: Using social media can be bad for your health.

The social media giant whose platform has become a daily addiction for hundreds of millions of people sheds light in a blog post Friday on what it says are two sides of the issue.

It notes research showing an increase in teen depression with technology use. It also points to its own research that shows improvements in well-being from interacting with close friends online.

Facebook, of course, thrives when people engage with its platform.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Facebook’s Director of Research David Ginsberg and research scientist Moira Burke cite a study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology that found University of Michigan students randomly assigned to read Facebook for 10 minutes were in a worse mood at the end of the day than students assigned to post or talk to friends on the platform.

It also cited research that Facebook researcher Burke conducted with a Carnegie Mellon professor that it says shows sending or receiving direct messages or posts and comments on one’s timeline boost psychological well-being.

“Simply broadcasting status updates wasn’t enough; people had to interact one-on-one with others in their network,” the company says in its blog.

The blog post came the same week as a former Facebook executive said the social media giant is “destroying how society works.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • See how UC Davis team's 3D printed mask helped heal dog's fractured skull

    UC Davis biomedical engineering students and veterinary surgeons created a 3D printed mask designed to be used as a cast for a dog's fractured skull.

See how UC Davis team's 3D printed mask helped heal dog's fractured skull

See how UC Davis team's 3D printed mask helped heal dog's fractured skull 2:06

See how UC Davis team's 3D printed mask helped heal dog's fractured skull
Here's a look at smart thermostats 0:36

Here's a look at smart thermostats
How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that 1:26

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

View More Video