Comcast launches high-speed internet service throughout Sacramento area

Comcast announced Tuesday that it is launching a new internet service that will deliver speeds up to 1 gigabit per second to residential and business customers in Sacramento and nine other cities in the area.
The telecommunications giant said the speeds will be among the fastest in the region and include access to the nation’s largest Wi-Fi network of more than 18 million hotspots.
Besides Sacramento, the high-speed service will be offered in Antelope, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Rancho Cordova, Rio Linda and Roseville. McClellan also will have access to the service.
“With this offering, Comcast will have the broadest deployment of gigabit internet speeds throughout Northern California,” said John Gauder, regional vice president of Comcast California.
In a statement accompanying Comcast’s announcement, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said: “By providing world-class internet speeds, Comcast is demonstrating its commitment to helping Sacramento transform into an urban technology lab that will help drive economic development. (Sacramento) and the region are at a critical time in our growth, and gigabit internet speed is key for residents, telecommuters and businesses of all sizes to move the economy forward.”
Comcast said its new service will use DOCSIS 3.1 technology to deliver the high speeds over existing communications lines that most people already have in their homes. To have the service, customers will need to install a new DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem.
DOCSIS stands for Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification, an international telecommunications standard that enables additional data transfer over existing infrastructure.
Comcast said the standard monthly price for residential gigabit internet service in California is $159.95, without a contract. The company said a limited-time offer for new internet customers is priced at $89.99 per month, with a one-year agreement.
Pricing for current customers with a contract will vary. Depending on a customer’s current package and internet speed, the price can range anywhere from $10 to $50 monthly for adding the 1 gig service, Comcast said. Business pricing will vary depending on location, the number of locations to be served and the services to which a business currently subscribes.
Businesses already served by Comcast can upgrade to Business Internet 1 Gig or Business Internet 500 by calling the company or visiting: http://business.comcast.com/gig. More information also can be seen at xfinity.com/gig.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
