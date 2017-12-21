Technology

Suspension lifted on French anti-doping lab

The Associated Press

December 21, 2017 12:08 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 12:09 PM

PARIS

The French anti-doping agency says that a suspension of the work of France's only accredited anti-doping laboratory, in place since Nov. 3, has been lifted.

A statement issued Thursday night said that the world anti-doping body, WADA, decided on the early lifting of the suspension, originally set to last six months, after corrective action "prevented any further occurrence" of an incident reported in August. Then, a positive sample analyzed from a bodybuilder contaminated two other samples with traces of a steroid.

The lab will be used for drug testing when Paris hosts the Olympic Games in 2024. It has previously been recognized for pioneering work in drug testing.

During the suspension, testing continued with samples sent to foreign labs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • How to create a strong password

    Tracy Morrison Dickens from the Ohio Attorney General's Consumer Protection Section discusses why strong passwords are crucial for protecting your online identity, and how to create one.

How to create a strong password

How to create a strong password 1:08

How to create a strong password
'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train
Here's how to avoid, detect, get rid of malware on your computer 3:11

Here's how to avoid, detect, get rid of malware on your computer

View More Video