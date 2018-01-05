Comcast sign.
Comcast sign. Dreamstime TNS
Comcast sign. Dreamstime TNS

Technology

Some Comcast customers are reporting increased internet speeds, free of charge

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

January 05, 2018 07:22 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Several weeks after the Federal Communications Commission’s vote to repeal net neutrality led many people to fear a future of slow, throttled internet speeds, Comcast users may have just received a pleasant surprise.

Users on social media and a report by the Houston Chronicle say the company increased internet speeds nationwide for many of its customers on Friday, without an additional charge.

Emails reportedly received by customers from Xfinity – Comcast’s brand for internet, TV and wireless services – say that affected users just need to restart their modems to get the upgrade.

Some speed boosts were reported at 25 percent or higher.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Others were smaller, such as a bump from 55 Mbps to 60 Mbps.

One Reddit user posted a thread to Sacramento’s city subreddit Friday morning regarding the boost. In that thread, a few users responded that they also received emails from Xfnity or noticed improved speed.

Twitter users from a variety of locales posted about the upgrades – some enthusiastic, others skeptical.

Skepticism comes from reports that Comcast will hike rates on cable TV and internet plans, expecting a 2.2 percent rise in customer bills in 2018. However, users currently locked into long-term contracts may not be affected.

A Comcast spokesman told the Chronicle that the increases were possible because of increased investment in the competitive market of Houston, as well as nationally.

Comcast last month announced it is launching a new service with speeds up to 1 gigabit per second to residential and business customers in Sacramento and nearby cities.

Data website Broadband Now lists six options for high-speed, residential internet service providers in Sacramento, but only two of them – Xfinity and AT&T – cover more than 28 percent of the city.

Sacramento’s average download speed of 37.22 Mbps is 44.5 percent slower than the California average, according to Broadband Now.

The Houston Chronicle noted that Comcast has offered free-of-charge speed boosts frequently over the years, at least in Houston. One upgrade doubled the speed of a low-tier plan.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • How to create a strong password

    Tracy Morrison Dickens from the Ohio Attorney General's Consumer Protection Section discusses why strong passwords are crucial for protecting your online identity, and how to create one.

How to create a strong password

How to create a strong password 1:08

How to create a strong password
'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train
Here's how to avoid, detect, get rid of malware on your computer 3:11

Here's how to avoid, detect, get rid of malware on your computer

View More Video