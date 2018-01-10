Nearly 100 Roseville workers losing jobs

An Oregon technology company has announced that it will close its Roseville office, with a loss of nearly 100 local jobs.
In an announcement naming a new CEO, Portland-based Act-On Software Inc. said that it would close its Northern California facilities in Roseville and San Mateo.
The company said it wanted to consolidate operations into its Portland headquarters, with a goal of expanding in that region. It plans to hire 50 in Portland in the first half of the year, primarily in its engineering and customer service departments.
A “WARN Act” letter received last Friday by the California Employment Development Department said all 96 jobs would be lost at Act-On’s facility, 1620 E. Roseville Parkway in Roseville. The local site included sales/support staff, as well as marketing and tech specialists.
The letter said the Oregon company expected to close its Roseville site on March 6.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires large businesses to give early warning of layoffs and closures.
Act-On said “selected employees will be offered relocation to Portland.” It also said some workers “may be offered the opportunity” to work remotely.
“We see a window of opportunity in the marketplace, driven by the fact that marketers need more than just automation. We have determined that we need an immediate, intense focus on delivering product innovation to take advantage of it,” said Kate Johnson, Act-On’s newly named CEO. She was promoted from chief financial officer.
Started in 2008, Act-On bills itself as a marketing automation company, developing software that enables clients to evaluate customer behavior, preferences and data.
In a separate WARN Act letter received by EDD on Dec. 26, Molina Medical Management Inc., a subsidiary of Long Beach-based Molina Healthcare, said it planned to lay off 295 workers at various facilities throughout California, including about 100 in Sacramento County.
The letter said layoffs at the Sacramento County facilities included six at 2180 Harvard St., 32 at 3946 Norwood Ave., 11 at 6339 Mack Road and 28 at 7215 55th St., in Sacramento, plus 21 at 7777 Sunrise Blvd., in Citrus Heights.
The letter said the statewide layoffs will be effective Feb. 23.
Last week, a network of community medical clinics throughout California began operations as Golden Shore Medical. The clinics previously were managed by Molina Medical Management. Dr. J. Mario Molina, formerly CEO and chairman of Molina Healthcare, now serves as president and owner of Golden Shore, according to a media release.
