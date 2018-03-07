More Videos

Don’t tell us it can’t be done in Sacramento, tech firm founders say 74

Don’t tell us it can’t be done in Sacramento, tech firm founders say

Pause
See latest cool tech gadgets at CES in less than 2 minutes 109

See latest cool tech gadgets at CES in less than 2 minutes

Santa Cruz company's ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES 81

Santa Cruz company's ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES

How to create a strong password 67

How to create a strong password

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 54

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Here's how to avoid, detect, get rid of malware on your computer 190

Here's how to avoid, detect, get rid of malware on your computer

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 16

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

See how UC Davis team's 3D printed mask helped heal dog's fractured skull 125

See how UC Davis team's 3D printed mask helped heal dog's fractured skull

Here's a look at smart thermostats 35

Here's a look at smart thermostats

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that 85

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

It appears that Amazon’s Alexa is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LII. James Kiernan of Montclair, New Jersey posted a video on Twitter where he asks Alexa who will win the game on February 4. James Kiernan via Storyful
It appears that Amazon’s Alexa is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LII. James Kiernan of Montclair, New Jersey posted a video on Twitter where he asks Alexa who will win the game on February 4. James Kiernan via Storyful

Technology

Alexa has started randomly laughing and it’s freaking people out

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 07, 2018 10:13 AM

Some Alexa users may feel like they’ve been dropped into a science fiction story about an artificial intelligence gone awry.

The virtual assistant in Amazon’s Echo devices has been frightening people with spontaneous laughter, according to multiple social media reports.

“I was trying to turn off some lights and they kept turning back on. After the third request, Alexa stopped responding and instead did an evil laugh,” wrote one Reddit poster on a thread about the device. “The laugh wasn’t in the Alexa voice. It sounded like a real person. My wife was there when it happened and she is the only person who can drop-in. I still get chills.”

“The alarm came on this morning however we had the flu and was miserable,” wrote another Reddit poster in the same thread. “I told Alexa to turn off the alarm and upon the second request she gave us the most chilling witch-like laugh. It scared the wife and my five-year-old so badly that we unplugged her.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Daily Dot suggests the rogue Alexas may be misinterpreting sounds from a nearby television or glitched by a third-party app or a malware infection.

Like the Apple iPhone’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa can play music, order groceries, give a weather report, control smart home devices, shop on Amazon, search the internet and set reminders, according to CNET. At least, when she’s not randomly laughing and freaking people out. Amazon sold about 11 million Echo devices containing Alexa by the end of 2016.

Amazon did not reply to requests for comment about Alexa’s “evil laugh,” according to Metro.

In February, a man reported that his Echo Dot device mistakenly ordered cat food after hearing an ad featuring a voice saying, “Alexa, re-order Purina cat food,” reported The Sun.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Don’t tell us it can’t be done in Sacramento, tech firm founders say 74

Don’t tell us it can’t be done in Sacramento, tech firm founders say

Pause
See latest cool tech gadgets at CES in less than 2 minutes 109

See latest cool tech gadgets at CES in less than 2 minutes

Santa Cruz company's ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES 81

Santa Cruz company's ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES

How to create a strong password 67

How to create a strong password

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 54

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Here's how to avoid, detect, get rid of malware on your computer 190

Here's how to avoid, detect, get rid of malware on your computer

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 16

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

See how UC Davis team's 3D printed mask helped heal dog's fractured skull 125

See how UC Davis team's 3D printed mask helped heal dog's fractured skull

Here's a look at smart thermostats 35

Here's a look at smart thermostats

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that 85

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

Don’t tell us it can’t be done in Sacramento, tech firm founders say

View More Video