Don’t tell us it can’t be done in Sacramento, tech firm founders say

See latest cool tech gadgets at CES in less than 2 minutes

Santa Cruz company's ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES

How to create a strong password

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Here's how to avoid, detect, get rid of malware on your computer

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

See how UC Davis team's 3D printed mask helped heal dog's fractured skull

Here's a look at smart thermostats

How potent is that brownie? There's an app for that

Software engineer Tal Goldfus was creeped out by his Amazon Alexa device when it started laughing unprompted while he was having a conversation. Goldfus then asked Alexa to replay the sound and captured it on video. Goldfus shared the video on Twitter on February 23, and said, “My Alexa just laughed out of the blue while I was in the middle of a conversation. So creepy!” Amid mounting reports of other Alexa customers hearing strange sounds and commands from their devices, in a statement to The Verge, Amazon said, “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.” Tal Goldfus via Storyful
Technology

Alexa, stop laughing. Amazon says her creepy, random laughter has been fixed

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 08, 2018 07:33 AM

Amazon says it has exorcised Alexa, and she will no longer burst out in creepy laughter, which had freaked out some owners of Echo devices.

“In rare circumstances, Alexa can mistakenly hear the phrase ‘Alexa, laugh,’ ” Amazon said in an email, reported Mashable. “We are changing that phrase to be ‘Alexa, can you laugh?’ which is less likely to have false positives, and we are disabling the short utterance ‘Alexa, laugh.’ We are also changing Alexa’s response from simply laughter to ‘Sure, I can laugh’ followed by laughter.”

The fix has already been rolled out, Amazon reported.

People on Twitter and Reddit had reported that Alexa, the voice of the company’s Echo devices, had started laughing spontaneously, creeping some out.

Of course, the news of a fix prompted more online jokes.

Amazon’s Alexa can play music, order groceries, give a weather report, control smart home devices, shop on Amazon, search the internet and set reminders, according to CNET. Amazon sold about 11 million Echo devices containing Alexa by the end of 2016.

