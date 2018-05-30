Q&A: Should you reboot your router like the FBI says?

FILE- This July 27, 2008, file photo shows a, LED-illuminated wireless router in Philadelphia. Last week, the FBI recommended rebooting home and small office routers that could have been infected with disruptive malware, allegedly by sophisticated state-backed Russian hackers. An estimated half million routers and network-attached storage devices have been infected. But even the FBI admits this step will only “temporarily disrupt” the malware. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo