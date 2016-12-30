Sacramento's Afghan refugees suffer symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder

On Tuesday Aug. 2, 2016, one year after Faisal Razmal was shot in the left eye with a flare gun and blinded, he feels frustrated that the gang member that attacked him inside Sky Villa Apartments has not been tried. Razmal says there was no security and the gate was open the day he was attacked and wants to sue the complex. He was told he couldn’t go forward with legal action against the complex until the trial has concluded and it’s been postponed until mid-January. He struggles to pay his bills and hasn’t been able to find a permanent job and is in therapy dealing with PTSD.
After trapping a rat in their apartment Faisal Razmal attends to his two children Bib Maryam, 2 1/2, left, and Malek Mohammad Omar Razmal, 8-months old, on Wed., July 27, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. The children had been playing close to the trap placed behind the stove and he moved them away.
Malek Mohammad Omar Razmal, 8-months old, center, plays close near a rat trap inside their apartment with sister Bib Maryam, 2 1/2, on Wed., July 27, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. Their father Faisal Razmal said he called the leasing office and they offered no help after he explained his wife saw a “big mouse” in the apartment and he didn’t know what to do. He then bought his own trap and that evening caught a rat.
Faisal Razmal carries garbage from his apartment with his daughter Bib Maryam on Tues., Aug. 2, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. He is upset that his neighbors have left a mess outside his apartment when they moved out and complained to the leasing office to no avail.
"I feel lost," says Faisal Razmal as he waits for his friends to arrive to a park on Wed., Nov. 30, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. Razmal suffers from PTSD not only from his time working in war zones alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan but also from the blood pouring out of his left eye after he was shot with a flare gun in Sacramento said therapist Homeyra Ghaffari. The trial for the alleged gang member that blinded him was postponed until January and he was told his lawsuit against the apartment complex that he claims had no security working the day he was shot couldn't proceed until the trial was complete. "He has no closure and that is stressful," said Ghaffari.
Afghan SIV Faisal Razmal, right, talks about the paperwork he needs to get his disability payments with therapist Homeyra Ghaffari, left, on Tues., Nov. 29, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. "He was searching for help because he feels lost in the system," said Ghaffari. Razmal suffers from PTSD not only from his time working in war zones in Afghanistan but also from the blood pouring out of his eye after he was shot with a flare gun in Sacramento she said. A few days earlier friends who traveled from as far away as Texas and Virginia were concerned because they thought Faisal he might end his life.
Faisal Razmal sits below over a dozen self help plaques in therapist Homeyra Ghaffari's office on Tues., Nov. 29, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. "He was searching for help because he feels lost in the system," said Ghaffari. Razmal suffers from PTSD not only from his time working in war zones in Afghanistan but also from the blood pouring out of his eye after he was shot with a flare gun in Sacramento she said. Faisal explained he recently was treated at the emergency room for kidney stones from stress.
Bib Maryam, 2 1/2, holds her hands over her father Faisal Razmal's eyes as she plays with him inside their apartment on Wed., July 27, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. Blinded in his left eye by a gang member inside their apartment complex Razmal worries about his disability and if he will ever get a good paying job.
Several Afghan special immigrant visa holders, who moved from Texas and Virginia to help their friend Faisal Razmal, second from left, ban together in support at Bohemian park on Wed., Nov. 30, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. They feared he was going to take his life because he was suffering from PTSD from working alongside U.S. troops and fell victim to a crime where he was blinded in his eye here in Sacramento. He had been struggling to pay his rent and bills with no solution for disability payments or a job. The trial for the alleged gang member that blinded him was postponed and he had no closure. His friends said they saw a different person then what they worked alongside him with U.S. troops in Afghanistan. They said he was the first to always cheer them up.
Faisal Razmal, center, walks to alleviate stress from PTSD with other Afghan SIV's at a Bohemian Park on Wed., Nov. 30, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. Alongside him are Khyber Hussain Khil, 29, left, and Pasoon Momand, 24, right, who also suffers PTSD. The friends ban together to help support each other as they struggle to make a new life in the U.S. where they face poverty with little resources or help get them permanent jobs.
Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holder Faisal Razmal, who suffers post-traumatic stress disorder, talks on his cell phone to a fellow Afghan visa-holder who also suffers PTSD inside his car on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. In the front seat is Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holder Khyber Hussain Khil, 29, who came to support Razmal when he feared he was suicidal. Also in the car is Afghan visa holder Pasoon Khan, 24, who also suffers from PTSD after being shot twice in his arm and being sprayed with shrapnel when his unit was targeted by a suicide bomber while he was working alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan. “When I look at him (Razmal) and see what he is going through I don't have much hope,” Khan said.
Malalai Rafi, worries about her children Omar, 9, left, and Saleha, 12, right, on Sun., Nov. 20, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. Her husband Mustafa Rafi was killed and Omar suffered a brain injury when they were hit by a car riding their bicycles along Edison Ave. Recently; Saleha was also hit by a car on Edison Ave. on her way to Arcade Fundamental Middle School. She suffers nightmares and often climbs into her mother's bed in the middle of the night. Omar is now attending a school for children with disabilities.
Omar Rafi, 9, holds one crumpled paper airplane in his hand as he tries to keep his brother Omran, 8, from tossing another one in their Sacramento apartment.
Saleha Rafi, 12, holds an out of focus image she shot of a creepy clown that she says threatened her family close to their new apartment on Sun., Nov. 13, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. Since their move Saleha was hit by a car along Edison Ave., near Arcade Fundamental Middle School. She suffered bruises and says she still aches. At the scene the driver never stopped or called the police. Inside the school nobody called the police either. They gave her a note to bring home to her mother. When Saleha arrived home her mother got a friend to drive her to the hospital. Her father was killed when he was struck by a car and her brother suffered a brain injury also riding their bikes along the same Edison Ave. Saleha said the accident conjures up nightmares about their father and brother being mowed down, and often crawls into her mom's bed in tears.
Maryam Rafi, 13, steadies an iPad as her uncle and Malalai Rafi's brother Zakir Noori explain his second visa to come to the U.S. from Afghanistan was denied on Thur., Dec. 1, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. He explained his interview in Afghanistan was very short and he didn't have time to explain that his brother-in-law Mustafa was killed and his nephew Omar, 9, suffered severe brain injury during the interview. He said his lawyer told him to just say he wanted to visit and that he wasn't allowed to bring in any papers or his cellphone into the meeting. He said they only asked him who he wanted to visit and if he could finish his school at the University. He is hoping for a third interview to explain to them his sister doesn't drive, is suffering from depression, can't take care of her children who run wild since their father's death and she is missing her medical and therapy appointments with Omar because she can't drive.
Malalai Rafi, comforts daughter Saleha, 12, who was struck by a car outside Arden Arcade Fundamental Middle School along Edison Avenue on Oct. 28. She worries about paying for her medical bills and the mental impact this has had on her on Thur., Dec. 1, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. The School sent Saleha home with a letter that included an 800-number for CHP and instructed Malalai to file an accident report, even though the school itself never reported the accident involving the parent of another child. Malalai took her daughter to the hospital because she suffered bruises and aches and pains. Saleha said the accident conjures up nightmares about their father and brother being mowed down, and often crawls into her mom's bed in tears.
Shukriya Karimi, 36, wipes tears in her therapy session with Homeyra Ghaffari as she talks about her sons she had to leave behind in Afghanistan on Wed., Nov. 2, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. She has been so distraught after arriving with her SIV Afghan husband to the U.S. that she attempted suicide. Now she is getting therapy and is depressed and frustrated because she has paid lawyers over a thousand dollars and there has been no progress to get her sons visas. She worries about how they will survive back in the war torn country. In addition, last school year her 18-year old daughter was bullied in high school so badly she was hospitalized for two days.
Afghan refugee Batool Moshref, left, hands her husband SIV Jafar Samadi, right, the TV remote control Thur., Nov. 3, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif., as they spend time with their children at home. The family arrived a year earlier after Samadi worked with U.S. forces for seven years in Afghanistan. "When we got here I had some problem with my right ear and I asked the refugee resettlement agency several times to help me and sent several emails and they didn't take any action," he said. "We didn't know where to get our food or cross the streets...I had a lot of problems, I also came here with a broken leg, so in an email, I threatened to kill myself and my family." Since then he and his wife have been going to therapy separately once a week to therapist Homeyra Ghaffari to learn how to adjust to life in the U.S.
Homeyra Ghaffari, an Iranian marriage and family therapist, councils Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holder Jafar Samadi, 41, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. After arriving in the U.S., Samadi has improved through weekly counseling sessions, but when he first arrived he threatened suicide and to kill his family after he says his resettlement agency didn't help him. He had been suffering with an ear infection and a broken leg. Ghaffari, who says she has seen more than 30 similar cases, is the only lifeline for these refugees seeking help with anger issues, nightmares, depression, domestic violence and suicidal thoughts. “People hear about America and think it is a dreamland and everything is law and order and they are going to be absolutely safe, and when they enter they are in shock as they try to find their way around,” Ghaffari said. “They seem isolated, don't have any clear direction. Their dream shatters right away.”
Afghan refugee Batool Moshref, waits to begin therapy with Homeyra Ghaffari on Mon., Nov. 7, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. She and her husband receive marriage counseling once a week after arriving from Afghanistan. The therapy has helped them resolve their sense of helplessness after resettling in the U.S., but Ghaffari says there are more than 30 other Afghan refugees she is seeing and they all face similar challenges.
In Afghanistan, after a man asks for a woman's hand in marriage, he is expected to pay a large dowry, including the cost of the wedding said Afghan SIV-holder Jafar Samadi at home with wife Batool Moshref on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. “By the time they're married the man has paid so much he thinks he owns her,” Samadi said. “I had a core belief that my wife is my property and she does what I say. We do not have any awareness of how to be with each other or our children here.” Their therapist Homeyra Ghaffari said, “It takes a lot of courage for them to come to me and ask me to teach them a different way.”
Batool Moshref, right, said parenting was one of the toughest challenges she and her husband Jafar Samadi, left, had to face since their arrival from Afghanistan on Thur., Nov. 3, 2016 in Sacramento, Calif. "The most shocking part is the child rearing part-in Afghanistan, there is no back talking. I feel like all my tools are taken away, but I'm afraid to lose my kids," said Moshref. Therapist Homeyra Ghaffari has taught them to have more fun with their sons, let them play teacher to teach the parents what they're learning in school. "We thought the kids in America were all spoiled, but now we see how well behaved they are in school," Samadi, left, said. After school, their home is now filled with laughter, joy and a soccer ball bouncing off the walls.
