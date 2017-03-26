See what The Bee found when it visited Camp Roberts in 2011

Maj. Joseph Lovelace called public attention to severely dilapidated conditions at Camp Roberts, an Army post near Paso Robles, where sewage bubbled up from showers, old buildings decayed and materials bought for repairs were left out in the open until they, too, deteriorated. He now believes he was punished by the California National Guard for talking to The Sacramento Bee for stories published in 2011.